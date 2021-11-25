Green light for Limerick school's €10.5m extension

A LIMERICK school's €10.5m expansion plan has been given approval to go to tender by Education Minister Norma Foley.

The Crescent College Comprehensive is seeking an extension and refurbishment of its premises in Dooradoyle.

It will see five new science labs, a roof replacement project and temporary accommodation while the 18-month construction project is under way.

Principal Diarmuid Mullins is delighted with the move, saying: "It's going to be a great boost. We are 50 years in Dooradoyle and even though the facilities we have are very student-friendly, this is going to be a great opportunity to develop the school into the future for the next 50 years."

He confirmed the project carries a price tag of €10.5m.

"In terms of Stem subjects, the interest our students have in all of the sciences, particularly at junior cycle, it will give us a real educational environment which will allow our students to flourish in a range of these subject areas," he added.

The school refurbishments will be happen section by section, with students using the temporary accommodation as this happens.

Mr Mullins said: "It's going to be a complete refurbishment with the new science labs. Hopefully with this good news, we will also be looking at another major project to complete our campus. We're hoping to get private funding for this after this project is finished."

The news was also welcomed by Limerick City TDs Kieran O'Donnell and Willie O'Dea.

"Following the appointment of building contractors after the tender process, it is expected that construction work on the school will get underway early next year. The school build period is expected to be between 18 months to two years, with a target opening date of late 2023 or early 2024 for the new science laboratories block and refurbished existing school building. When this major new school building project is completed, it will be a fantastic enhancement in teaching facilities for the 900 students and teaching staff, particularly in the sciences area, with the state-of-art new five science laboratories block," reported Mr O'Donnell.

Mr O'Dea added: "I very much welcome this announcement by Minister Foley, which is a very important development for Crescent College Comprehensive, Dooradoyle."