Limerick Weather: Thursday, November 25, 2021

DRY and bright for much of today with sunshine to start the day. A chance of an isolated shower. It will turn cloudier in the afternoon. Temperatures won't reach higher than seven degrees, while there will be light to moderate northwesterly winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
A chilly few days as we head to the weekend, with a spell of windy and showery weather developing tonight and tomorrow.
It will become windy this evening with fresh to strong westerly winds developing as showery rain spreads across the country from the northwest. Lowest temperatures of between one and five degrees occurring early on, turning less cold as the rain spreads.
‘We want our vote’: Dr Stephen Kinsella, Linda Ledger, John Moran and Mary Fitzgerald at the launch of the campaign | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.