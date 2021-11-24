BREAKING: 'One in seven people have flu, cold or Covid-like symptoms' as daily case numbers revealed

MORE than 3,800 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight across the country.

Data just out from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows 3,893 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported across the country over the last 24 hours.

As of this morning, some 611 patients with the disease were in hospital, of which 132 were being treated at intensive care wards.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 5,652 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in Ireland. It includes 43 new fatalities since last Wednesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Approximately one in seven adults in the last week have had flu-like, cold-like, or Covid-like symptoms."

"The most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate immediately. This means staying indoors and avoiding contact with other people, including, in so far as possible, those you live with. Arrange to take a PCR test, not an antigen test, and continue to self-isolate while you wait for your test and the results.

"I understand this is difficult, but in order to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do. It’s also important to remember you still need to isolate for as long as you're symptomatic, and until 48 hours after your symptoms have settled, even if your PCR did not detect Covid-19.”