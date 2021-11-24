Limerick's Padraig picks up positivity award for tremendous leadership

A LIMERICK boy has received an award for his tremendous positivity throughout the pandemic.

Padraig O’Callaghan (11) was amongst those presented with LIFT Ireland Leadership Awards in recognition of their leadership skills at an online awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 17.

Eleven winners, from bankers to nurses, were selected as winners from hundreds of nominations, and include employees from the likes of Permanent TSB, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice and NUI Galway.

Padraig, a Knockainey native, started a weekly motivational podcast called ‘Paudcasts’, and has taken home the ‘positive attitude’ award category.

Adding to his accolades all the time, he previously hit the headlines having won the Limerick Leader’s Person of the Month Award in May of this year.

At the time, the fourth class Knockainey National school students said: “I told them at school. I told my teacher, I told my friends, I told everyone in school. My friends are really happy for me , they say ‘keep on going’.”

LIFT Ireland is a social enterprise that works to build positive leadership skills in communities in Limerick and across Ireland.

It created the awards initiative to recognise strong leadership at all levels of Irish society from grassroots organisations to corporate boardrooms.

The winners were selected from a shortlist of 40 nominees who have participated in LIFT Ireland’s process over the past 12 months, which were in turn selected from hundreds of nominations.

Founder of LIFT Ireland Joanne Hession, said:

“I would like to congratulate each of the 11 winners on their achievement. They represent the best of leadership in our society across a variety of ages, occupations and walks of life.

“The awards are a great reminder that we are all leaders in our own families, in our workplaces and in our communities. We will continue to strive to develop great leaders by increasing awareness.”