24 Nov 2021

HSE announces new Covid-19 testing jobs for Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE HSE is recruiting community swabbers for Covid-19 testing teams across the region to cope with an upsurge in demand for assessments.

Many testing centres, including Limerick's facility at the Ballysimon Road, are seeking these roles to be filled immediately on both a full and part-time basis.

A spokesperson for the HSE says no healthcare experience is required to apply.

"You will receive full training to carry out the job. If you are good with dealing with people, enjoy working in a procedure based busy environment and can work in a physical job with lots of movement and stranding- please apply," its job advert states.

As well as in the testing centres, the role of a community swabber can include testing at home, outbreak testing, testing in residential care facilities, and specific work locations.

A community swabber takes swabs from the nose and throat of anyone presenting for a test, and will wear personal protective equipment to carry out the role.

The role was developed in response to managing the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland.

The health service states that the recruitment process may take place as soon as one person applies.

"Due to the urgency of these roles for some test centres, interviews may take place and job offers may commence while the application period remains open, therefore we recommend you apply as soon as possible," they add.

However, the deadline to apply will fall at 12 noon this coming Friday, November 26.

For more information and to apply, please click here

