Limerick youth groups have plans for Restorative Justice Week

LIMERICK youth groups are planning a number of public events to mark International Restorative Justice Week.

The events are being organised by Le Chéile Mentoring in collaboration with Limerick Restorative Practices Project and Limerick Children and Young People’s Services Committee.

The events will take place between now and November 26 and will include an online seminar that will explore public perceptions of crime and how restorative justice interventions can help.

Restorative Justice provides a forum for victims and offenders to come together in a safe environment to explore what happened and make amends.

On Friday, November 16 the public can visit a 'human library' at the Milk Market where people can hear stories from various people involved in the criminal justice system.

Le Chéile Mentoring’s Restorative Justice Project was set up in 2010 and has since worked with over 190 people across Limerick and Clare.

Lorna Walsh, Restorative Justice Project Officer at Le Chéile, has worked closely with young people on repairing the harm they may have caused to victims of their crimes.

She said: “Restorative Justice really does work. In my time with Le Chéile, I’ve witnessed first-hand the power it can have in bringing young people, victims of crime, families and communities back together again.

“The project shows young people that there is an alternative to a life of crime and that it’s never too late to make amends and choose a different path.”

“We want the people of Limerick to join us for some of the events and to ask questions about restorative justice and what it can do.”

For more information on the work of Le Chéile, visit lecheile.ie.