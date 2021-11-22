It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Winter Wonderland to raise funds for Limerick charities

RING out those bells! Christmas is fast approaching and one of West Limerick’s favourite Christmas traditions is ready to welcome all comers.

The lights at Tony Noonan’s Winter Wonderland was officially switched on at the weekend by Limerick All-Ireland champion goalkeeper, Nickie Quaid.

“It’s brilliant to be back,” said Tony Noonan who made the decision not to go ahead with his annual lights display last year. It was a tough decision to make but he wanted to comply with government guidelines and was also keen to play his part in safeguarding the health of the hundreds of families for whom Christmas would not be Christmas without a trip to the lights in Templeglantine.

After weeks and weeks of preparation, he adds: “We are all ready to go! People will be able, as usual, to walk in around our display and enjoy the experience and see many new features. Our most important feature is our state-of -the-art crib which is the real meaning of Christmas.”

Tony adds that he is fully insured for the event.

The Winter Wonderland of Lights continues each night from 6pm to 10pm until January, 16, 2022.

The charities supported this year are Milford Care Centre, Blood Bikes Mid-West, Limerick Suicide Watch, Parkinsons Limerick and Recovery Haven, Tralee.