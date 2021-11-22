Search

22/11/2021

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Winter Wonderland to raise funds for Limerick charities

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - Winter Wonderland aims to support Limerick charities

Tony Noonan’s Winter Wonderland was officially switched on at the weekend

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

RING out those bells! Christmas is fast approaching and one of West Limerick’s favourite Christmas traditions is ready to welcome all comers.

The lights at Tony Noonan’s Winter Wonderland was officially switched on at the weekend by Limerick All-Ireland champion goalkeeper, Nickie Quaid.

“It’s brilliant to be back,” said Tony Noonan who made the decision not to go ahead with his annual lights display last year. It was a tough decision to make but he wanted to comply with government guidelines and was also keen to play his part in safeguarding the health of the hundreds of families for whom Christmas would not be Christmas without a trip to the lights in Templeglantine.

After weeks and weeks of preparation, he adds: “We are all ready to go! People will be able, as usual, to walk in around our display and enjoy the experience and see many new features. Our most important feature is our state-of -the-art crib which is the real meaning of Christmas.”

Tony adds that he is fully insured for the event.

The Winter Wonderland of Lights continues each night from 6pm to 10pm until January, 16, 2022.

The charities supported this year are Milford Care Centre, Blood Bikes Mid-West, Limerick Suicide Watch, Parkinsons Limerick and Recovery Haven, Tralee.

Christmas policing plan for Limerick town kicks in

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media