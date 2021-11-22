Limerick charity is growing hair and moving legs for Movember

LIMERICK Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) is both growing hair and moving legs for Movember to raise vital funds for men’s health.

Ten of the LTSP team members - Dave, John, Philip, Pat, Gavin, Muhammad, Eoghan, Jack and Matt - are taking on the challenge to grow the best moustache

Ashley Carroll, of the charity, said they are called the "LTSP Growin Mo’s".

"Not only, are we growing moustaches we are also 'Moving for Movember'. Those of us who are not growing moustaches are running and walking 60km over the month. This is for the 60 men we lose to suicide every hour across the world.

"As a suicide prevention charity, it was imperative that we take part in this incredible month of raising awareness for men’s health and especially mental health. Our work in mental health and suicide prevention has never been more crucial," said Ashley

Life can throw us curveballs, she says, yet even when things seem tough there’s a lot we can do to look after ourselves and others.

"This month we aim to help people have the confidence to have conversations with those in your life who might be struggling.

"If you would like to support LTSP Growin Mo’s, please head to the link which on our social media platforms and via the link here All proceeds will go to helping mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer," said Ashley.

See the LTSP Facebook page for more