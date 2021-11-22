New chapter for Limerick school as refurbishment works conclude

GLENROE Community National School pupils moved into state-of-the-art facilities this Monday morning following the successful completion of refurbishment works.

Approval was granted by the Department of Education earlier this year to refurbish the school’s main building. The works on the building help build on a successful first year of operation for the school and increased enrolment this year. The refurbishment will provide excellent accommodation for the school for many years to come.

George O’Callaghan, chief executive of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, congratulated the design team appointed by the ETB, as well as the contractor, on the successful completion of the refurbishment to the existing building.

"The construction project undertaken over recent months will provide state-of-the-art facilities for the pupils in the school," said Mr O'Callaghan.

Glenroe opened in September 2020 following a collective effort and partnership between the local working group from Glenroe/Ballyorgan Community Council, the Diocese of Limerick, Department officials and Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

Julie O’Connor was appointed as head teacher of the school.

Welcoming the staff, pupils and parents as they arrived this Monday morning, Julie said: "This is the beginning of a very bright and exciting academic adventure for the pupils of the Glenroe Ballyorgan community. I am delighted to welcome you all and wish you many years of fun, laughter, success and fulfilment in Glenroe."

Glenroe joins a growing network of community national schools throughout Ireland. The school provides a child-centred education that caters for the intellectual, physical, cultural, moral and spiritual needs of the pupils. The staff nurture pupil development with a rich and diverse learning experience where there is a particular emphasis on languages, wellbeing, technology, arts and natural sciences.