Limerick farmers out in force at IFA's Save Irish Farming campaign

LIMERICK IFA chairman Sean Lavery has led a large contingent of local farmers to Dublin for the Save Irish Farming campaign this Sunday.

They are part of a convoy of tractors and farm vehicles to descend on the capital. Mr Lavery said the event in Merrion Square is the first large scale farmer demonstration since 2012.

"Family farms face three threats. 1. The CAP Basic Payments System will change significantly from 2023. A significant number of Limerick farmers will lose out through convergence and their inability to access the proposed eco-schemes. The bottom line is they will see their incomes cut.

"2. Some of the measures proposed under the next Nitrates programme will force large investments at farm level. Very many farmers will be impacted with no discussion about how this will be funded

3. Most importantly Limerick farmers cannot understand why they are being targeted for reductions in their cow and cattle numbers when they see Brazil cutting down Amazon rain forests to add 24 million extra cattle by 2030 to supply supermarkets in Europe," said Mr Lavery.

The Shanagolden man said the time has come for all farmers to come together in Dublin to remind politicians that there are 137,000 farm families in Ireland who rely on farming for all or some of their income.

"We need to drive home the message that farming is part of what makes Ireland what it is. Some of the proposals which suggest a cut in the number of all dairy and beef livestock by 22% will destroy some farm families and make many others less viable," said Mr Lavery.