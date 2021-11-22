Limerick teens prove to be the fittest

YOUNG PEOPLE people from the Southill Hub and Team Garryowen overcame the challenges of their peers from Limerick Youth Service and the Westend Youth Centre, at they won the inaugural Fittest Youth Club Challenge at Ballyhass Lakes, County Cork recently.

Faced with challenges as varied as kayaking, stacking, Jacob’s ladder, archery and an assault course, the young people from the Southill Hub and Team Garryowen brought the gold medals home to their respective communities.

A partnership between Limerick Youth Service and Garryowen Community Development Project, Team Garryowen were crowned winners in the 10-12 yrs category, with Southill Hub taking the 13-15yrs and 16yrs+ categories.

"What a day. We had 88 young people from different communities get together, have fun and enjoy a little healthy competition," said Suzi Cronin a youth worker at Southill Hub.

"The young people were speaking about it for weeks beforehand and the day gave them a great sense of pride as they were representing their clubs and community,’ she added.

The inspiration for the event was the result of Suzi’s keen interest in the TV show, Ireland’s Fittest Family, with the youth worker keen to make the format workable for young people and youth clubs.

"I’ve wanted to do it for a while and with the year we’ve had with Covid-19, the time was right and the young people and other organisations were keen to get involved," she explained.

The result was an excellent and fun filled day at Ballyhass Lakes that was enjoyed by all, particularly the young people who completely embraced the challenges.

Southill Hub is a not-for-profit Community Centre which serves the Southill community and runs youth work programmes. The Westend Youth Centre provides youth work programmes to young people in the Our Lady of Lourdes parish of Limerick City.