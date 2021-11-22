Search

22/11/2021

Limerick teens prove to be the fittest

Limerick teens prove to be the fittest

Part of the obstacle course for the Fittest Youth Club Challenge

Reporter:

Leader reporter

YOUNG PEOPLE people from the Southill Hub and Team Garryowen overcame the challenges of their peers from Limerick Youth Service and the Westend Youth Centre, at they won the inaugural Fittest Youth Club Challenge at Ballyhass Lakes, County Cork recently.

Faced with challenges as varied as kayaking, stacking, Jacob’s ladder, archery and an assault course, the young people from the Southill Hub and Team Garryowen brought the gold medals home to their respective communities.

A partnership between Limerick Youth Service and Garryowen Community Development Project, Team Garryowen were crowned winners in the 10-12 yrs category, with Southill Hub taking the 13-15yrs and 16yrs+ categories.

"What a day. We had 88 young people from different communities get together, have fun and enjoy a little healthy competition," said Suzi Cronin a youth worker at Southill Hub.

"The young people were speaking about it for weeks beforehand and the day gave them a great sense of pride as they were representing their clubs and community,’ she added.

The inspiration for the event was the result of Suzi’s keen interest in the TV show, Ireland’s Fittest Family, with the youth worker keen to make the format workable for young people and youth clubs.

"I’ve wanted to do it for a while and with the year we’ve had with Covid-19, the time was right and the young people and other organisations were keen to get involved," she explained.

The result was an excellent and fun filled day at Ballyhass Lakes that was enjoyed by all, particularly the young people who completely embraced the challenges.

Southill Hub is a not-for-profit Community Centre which serves the Southill community and runs youth work programmes. The Westend Youth Centre provides youth work programmes to young people in the Our Lady of Lourdes parish of Limerick City.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media