Search

20/11/2021

Huge effort to light up Limerick town for Christmas

Huge effort to light up Limerick town for Christmas

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

ABBEYFEALE’S strong community ethos is at the very heart of the huge effort which goes into decorating the town every year for the Christmas festive season.

And this year, despite Covid-19, that community spirit is continuing as the voluntary committee behind the Christmas Lights swing into action in readiness for the big switch on on Friday, November 26.

“We are a community driven group on a mission, determined to enhance our town by bringing the Christmas spirit into its very centre, for the local community and those that visit,” the committee’s PRO, Gerardine O’Brien said when she unveiled this year’s plans.

“Volunteerism is at the very core of what we do and without these people, Abbeyfeale would not have any Christmas Lights. It is as simple as that,” Ms O’Brien continued. “This year we are very lucky to have some great young men who have come forward. They bring fresh ideas and a new approach.”

“We have also been very fortunate in getting sponsorship for some of our efforts which we appreciate hugely and we are also blessed with premises in which to store our lights etc from year to year.”

Over the past four years, in particular, the committee has been adding to its light show, acquiring a spectacular light tree and new fixtures and lights for the Main Street .This year those lights will be extended further, down Church Street and into the Square. Fund-raising however is critical and already the 2021 fund has been boosted by a Bingo event in Fr Casey’s. Between now and November 24, a Buy a Bow raffle will run to pay for new bows on the tree.

This Wednesday, November 17, the Active Retirement Group are hosting a coffee morning and raffle from 11am to 1pm in Leen’s Hotel and over the coming weekend, November 20 and 21, there will be a church gate collection.

On December 3 and 4, there will be bag packing, courtesy of Twohig’s SuperValu and volunteers are sought for this.

Finally, on Friday, December 10, there will be a pub quiz in O’Rourke’s Bar at 8pm.

The Big Switch on comes on Friday, November 26 when Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance at 6pm.A Christmas Market will also run from 3-6pm on that day.

All activities are subject to Covid-19 guidelines and the committee is appealing to the public to respect the regulations and be mindful of each other.

WATCH: Limerick sport stars ‘lift the lights’ to launch Christmas festive season

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media