Huge effort to light up Limerick town for Christmas

ABBEYFEALE’S strong community ethos is at the very heart of the huge effort which goes into decorating the town every year for the Christmas festive season.

And this year, despite Covid-19, that community spirit is continuing as the voluntary committee behind the Christmas Lights swing into action in readiness for the big switch on on Friday, November 26.

“We are a community driven group on a mission, determined to enhance our town by bringing the Christmas spirit into its very centre, for the local community and those that visit,” the committee’s PRO, Gerardine O’Brien said when she unveiled this year’s plans.

“Volunteerism is at the very core of what we do and without these people, Abbeyfeale would not have any Christmas Lights. It is as simple as that,” Ms O’Brien continued. “This year we are very lucky to have some great young men who have come forward. They bring fresh ideas and a new approach.”

“We have also been very fortunate in getting sponsorship for some of our efforts which we appreciate hugely and we are also blessed with premises in which to store our lights etc from year to year.”

Over the past four years, in particular, the committee has been adding to its light show, acquiring a spectacular light tree and new fixtures and lights for the Main Street .This year those lights will be extended further, down Church Street and into the Square. Fund-raising however is critical and already the 2021 fund has been boosted by a Bingo event in Fr Casey’s. Between now and November 24, a Buy a Bow raffle will run to pay for new bows on the tree.

This Wednesday, November 17, the Active Retirement Group are hosting a coffee morning and raffle from 11am to 1pm in Leen’s Hotel and over the coming weekend, November 20 and 21, there will be a church gate collection.

On December 3 and 4, there will be bag packing, courtesy of Twohig’s SuperValu and volunteers are sought for this.

Finally, on Friday, December 10, there will be a pub quiz in O’Rourke’s Bar at 8pm.

The Big Switch on comes on Friday, November 26 when Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance at 6pm.A Christmas Market will also run from 3-6pm on that day.

All activities are subject to Covid-19 guidelines and the committee is appealing to the public to respect the regulations and be mindful of each other.