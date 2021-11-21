Limerick Weather: Sunday, November 21, 2021

LARGELY dry and bright today with long spells of crisp autumn sunshine. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.
Cold tonight with mostly clear skies. Frost will form in many areas as temperatures fall to between -2 and +2 degrees, coldest in the midlands. It will stay a little less cold and frost-free in northern coastal areas in light northerly breezes. Some fog patches forming also.
