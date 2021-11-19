Consultation period begins for Limerick City and Environs Flood Relief Scheme

THE PUBLIC consultation period has begun for the Limerick City and Environs Flood Relief Scheme.

Limerick City and County Council are inviting members of the public to give their views on the proposed scheme.

The consultation is to give people an overview of the project and to offer them the opportunity to engage with the project team.

The scheme is led by Limerick City and County Council working in partnership with the OPW with funding provided through the National Development Plan 2021-2030.

Limerick city has been the victim of severe flooding which has caused millions of euros worth of damage over the years.

The objective of the scheme is to alleviate the risk of flooding by providing a technically, socially, environmentally and economically acceptable scheme.

Where feasible, greenways and pedestrian/cycle routes will be developed in conjunction with the flood defences.

Feedback from the consultation process will be included in the assessment for the scheme and considered as part of further appraisal leading to the identification of the scheme options and determination of the preferred scheme option.

This will form the basis for a further public consultation, which is expected to take place in July 2023, following identification of the preferred scheme option.

The areas included in the broader Limerick City and Environs Flood Relief Scheme include: City Centre Quay, Thomondgate, Corbally, Annacotty, Montpelier, The Docklands, Condell Road, Ballinacurra, Rosbrien, Ballysimon, Old Cratloe Road, Westbury and Shannon Banks

Separate schemes are being progressed for King’s Island, Castleconnell, Adare and Athea.

Due to Covid-19 the initial public consultation event will take place via an online forum.

The project team will also be facilitating in-person consultations, by appointment and can be contacted on Limerickfrs@rpsgroup.com or (021) 4665900.

The initial Public Consultation for the scheme runs until Friday 17 December 2021.