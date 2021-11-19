Grieving family comforted by parents being reunited

A GRIEVING family have taken comfort that their father who died after a fall, has been reunited with his late wife.

The inquest at Kilmallock Court heard that the man, aged in his 70s, died from internal bleeding after falling down the stairs.

A daughter of the man brought a framed photograph of him into the court. Her deposition was read into the coroner’s court by Inspector Sandra Heelan.

“I visited him around 5pm that day and there wasn’t a bother on him. He rang after 10pm to say he had fallen down the stairs. We rushed over. He said he had fallen the ‘whole way down’,” read out Insp Heelan.

The inquest heard that the man complained of pain in his hip to his daughter. When the ambulance arrived he was “fully conscious and chatting”.

The family were later informed that he had broken his pelvis on his left side and been moved to the high dependency unit in hospital.

“We were told he was critically ill, that he was bleeding internally and there was little they could do,” read out Insp Heelan.

The fall occurred on a Friday night in 2020 and he passed away on the following Sunday.

The Limerick coroner, John McNamara asked the woman if her father was a bit of a character.

“He was chatting to the paramedics. He didn’t want to make a fuss,” said Mr McNamara. The daughter agreed, saying her father never wanted a fuss made of him.

“He was saying sorry to the paramedics for bringing them out on a Friday night. We thought the worst that was going to happen was that he would be in rehab for a few weeks,” said the daughter.

As the accident happened during Covid, she said the family was lucky to have some time with their father in the hospital before he passed.

“He missed our mother so much. We take comfort that he is with her. He visited her grave every day,” said the daughter.

Mr McNamara said he would be “smiling down on ye now”.

The pathologist, Dr Gabor Laskai, said the post mortem showed a pelvic fracture and internal bleeding due to the unfortunate accident.

The coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death.

“It is quite clear the fall is the catalyst for the pelvic fracture and internal bleeding,” said Mr McNamara, who expressed his sincere condolences to the family.

Insp Heelan passed on her sympathies, both personally and on behalf of An Garda Siochana, to the family.