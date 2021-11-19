Limerick TD asks government to help UHL amidst trolley crisis

A LIMERICK TD has asked the government to support University Hospital Limerick over the winter months after a record breaking week for trolley numbers.

On Tuesday UHL recorded the highest ever number of patients on trolleys with 95 people waiting for a bed at the hospital.

Today the INMO are reporting 61 patients on trolleys with 50% of ICU beds at the hospital taken up by Coivd patients.

Kieran O'Donnell, TD raised the issue of overcrowding at UHL in the Dail yesterday and said the government need to support the hospital.

The Fine Gael TD said "Of the 18 ICU beds in UHL, 13 of these are being used by Covid patients which is a significant number.

"There are very few available beds and many times there are none available. The metrics in UHL are way above the national average.

"Under the Winter Plan there is €30 million set aside for acute hospitals and I am asking the government that UHL would be able to apply for additional funding.

"I want to acknowledge the work done by staff at the hospital, they are under huge pressure all the time.

"I am asking that the government assist UHL in getting over the winter period, the pressure must come off them.

"The Department of Health, the government and the HSE must ensure that UHL get whatever help is necessary."

James Browne, TD responded to Deputy O'Donnell by acknowledging the challenges faced by the hospital as they approach what is expected to be a difficult winter.

"I want to first of all thank the Emergency Department staff for their ongoing commitment to delivering a high standard of care.

"There were 6,996 attendances at the ED in October which is up 24% on the same month last year with surge capacity open to meet the demand.

"The government has given substantial investment to address capacity issues including a new ED department in 2017 and investing €77 million in this year's plan".

Deputy O'Donnell finished by saying that the the number of people presenting to the hospital with Covid has hit crisis levels.

"The 60 new beds at the hospital were brought in to take the pressure off but they are now being used for Covid patients, which is not what they were designed for.

"I want a commitment from the government that UHL can look to get additional resources to get through the critical winter months".