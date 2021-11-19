Soccer legend Glenn Hoddle backs Limerick supporters club's fundraiser

AN ENGLISH soccer legend and well-known television pundit has pledged to support a fundraising drive by a Limerick supporters club.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Glenn Hoddle, now an analyst on BT Sport, replied to a tweet from Thomondgate man Paddy Hartnett in which he put a shirt signed by the former England manager up as a prize in a competition.

Paddy, who is the chairman of Limerick's Spurs supporters club, actually won the top himself in a separate competition, and has decided to raffle it off with all the money raised going to help to provide food to homeless people around the Tottenham area.

In order to enter, people are asked to donate €5, and they are in with a chance of winning the prize.

After advertising the campaign on his Twitter page, Paddy was taken aback to find that one of Tottenham Hotspur's finest ever players had taken the time to reply, and pledge a donation.

Hi Paddy that’s a great idea. Let me know how it goes . I will love to donate to the cause . — Glenn Hoddle (@GlennHoddle) November 6, 2021

Absolutely blown away by this, so far over €600 euros raised for N17 homeless Christmas food appeal in connection with @tottypiemash for the @GlennHoddle signed top, this will fill a lot of bellys over xmas, if u have not so already could you please RT https://t.co/4YP5g9zR3d — Paddy Hartnett  (@hartnett1977) November 8, 2021

The extra publicity this has generated has helped increase donations to the raffle, with close to €2,500 now being raised.

