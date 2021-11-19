Search

19/11/2021

Soccer legend Glenn Hoddle backs Limerick supporters club's fundraiser

Soccer legend Glenn Hoddle backs Limerick supporters club's fundraiser

Soccer legend Glenn Hoddle has agreed to help out a Limerick Spurs supporters club fundraiser

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AN ENGLISH soccer legend and well-known television pundit has pledged to support a fundraising drive by a Limerick supporters club.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Glenn Hoddle, now an analyst on BT Sport, replied to a tweet from Thomondgate man Paddy Hartnett in which he put a shirt signed by the former England manager up as a prize in a competition.

Paddy, who is the chairman of Limerick's Spurs supporters club, actually won the top himself in a separate competition, and has decided to raffle it off with all the money raised going to help to provide food to homeless people around the Tottenham area.

In order to enter, people are asked to donate €5, and they are in with a chance of winning the prize.

After advertising the campaign on his Twitter page, Paddy was taken aback to find that one of Tottenham Hotspur's finest ever players had taken the time to reply, and pledge a donation.

The extra publicity this has generated has helped increase donations to the raffle, with close to €2,500 now being raised.

To enter the competition, click here

Local News

