19/11/2021

Limerick remembers its war deceased

Members of the Royal British Legion Limerick branch at the war memorial in Pery Square on Sunday

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the two World Wars in a special ceremony to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Mayor Daniel Butler joined members of the Limerick branch of the Royal British Legion, along with party colleagues Kieran O’Donnell, Maria Byrne and Cllr Sarah Kiely for the event, which saw a two minute silence observed on the stroke of 11am.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were veterans of the armed services of Ireland, Britain, and the USA, plus relatives of the Limerick fallen and the general public.

Wreaths were laid in memory of the 1,000 Limerick men who perished in the two conflicts.

Mayor Butler said he was honoured to represent the city and county at the commemoration.

“The Royal British Legion in Limerick is one of the oldest in existence, 100 years old this year. I know the veterans and those who have fought for freedom in the wars in the past in our history are to be commended. Some of these fought under the British flag to protect small​ nations. It’s something we should celebrate and acknowledge,” he said.

Wreaths were also laid by Loic Guyon, the French honorary consul, while the American Legion in Ireland, the Merchant Navy, the Organisation of Irish Ex-Servicemen  and the Royal Munster Fusiliers Association were among the groups represented.

Seven days earlier, the Limerick branch of the Royal British Legion also organised a laying of poppy remembrance crosses at King’s Island cemetery, followed by a commemoration service at St Mary’s Cathedral.

In the graveyard, a poppy cross was laid at the headstone of each soldier.

At the conclusion of the service at the cemetery a certificate of appreciation was presented to John Sparling, caretaker at the cemetery who has maintained it for many years.

