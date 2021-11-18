BREAKING: Significant increase in Covid-19 cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,650 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In Limerick, figures collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show there are 153 new cases of the disease - up from 132 on Wednesday.

COVID-19 update in the Mid-West (November 17, 2021)

Limerick - 153 cases

Clare - 120 cases

North Tipperary - 96 cases



As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.

Today's figure sees an increase of over 1,000 new cases after a total of 3,633 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Approximately 1 in 6 people in Ireland experienced Covid-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, high temperature or other flu-like symptoms in the past week.

“The single most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test. If you want to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as your symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.

