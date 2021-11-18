Limerick Weather: Thursday, November 18, 2021

A RATHER cloudy day with a good deal of dry weather and just a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Staying mild, with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Cloudy and misty tonight, but still largely dry with only the odd patch of light rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with fresh southwest winds easing.
Staying dry and cloudy tomorrow with patches of rain and drizzle and some bright spells through the day. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds. Outbreaks of rain will reach northwestern coasts towards dawn on Saturday after a fairly dry night. Lowest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees with moderate southwest winds.
