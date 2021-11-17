BREAKING: National daily rise in Covid-19 cases revealed

A TOTAL of 3,633 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported today by the Health Protection Service Centre.
As of this morning at eight o'clock, some 634 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, of which 119 are being treated at intensive care wards across Ireland.
Across the last seven days, 43 more people have tragically died from the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 to 5,609 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
The Department of Health, which released the figures this teatime, stated these could change due to future data validation.
Confirmed Covid-19 case numbers locally were not available for yesterday. However, the Department of Public Health Mid-West revealed that on Monday, there were 179 new cases of the condition in Limerick.
Some 100 new cases were reported in Clare, with 89 in North Tipperary.
COVID-19 update in the Mid-West (November 15, 2021):— Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) November 17, 2021
Limerick - 179 cases
Clare - 100 cases
North Tipperary - 89 cases
All data is provisional and subject to change. pic.twitter.com/y5FN8oz8eh
All this data is provisional and subject to change, the department has said.
Yesterday, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a raft of new measures amid the continuing rise in cases of Covid-19, with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this morning not ruling out another lockdown.
Paula Ryan, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Respiratory, UHL; Carmel McCarthy, Limerick COPD Support Group, and Maire Curran, Senior Respiratory Physiotherapist, HSE MidWest Community Healthcare
David Hickey, Chairman Mid West Simon Community, Minister Willie O’Dea, Jackie Bonfield, CEO Mid West Simon Community, Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor Of Limerick, Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister Nia
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.