BREAKING: National daily rise in Covid-19 cases revealed

A TOTAL of 3,633 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported today by the Health Protection Service Centre.

As of this morning at eight o'clock, some 634 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, of which 119 are being treated at intensive care wards across Ireland.

Across the last seven days, 43 more people have tragically died from the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 to 5,609 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Department of Health, which released the figures this teatime, stated these could change due to future data validation.

Confirmed Covid-19 case numbers locally were not available for yesterday. However, the Department of Public Health Mid-West revealed that on Monday, there were 179 new cases of the condition in Limerick.

Some 100 new cases were reported in Clare, with 89 in North Tipperary.

COVID-19 update in the Mid-West (November 15, 2021):

— Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) November 17, 2021

Yesterday, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a raft of new measures amid the continuing rise in cases of Covid-19, with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this morning not ruling out another lockdown.