Search

17/11/2021

BREAKING: National daily rise in Covid-19 cases revealed

BREAKING: National daily rise in Covid-19 cases revealed

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A TOTAL of 3,633 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported today by the Health Protection Service Centre.

As of this morning at eight o'clock, some 634 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, of which 119 are being treated at intensive care wards across Ireland.

Across the last seven days, 43 more people have tragically died from the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 to 5,609 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Department of Health, which released the figures this teatime, stated these could change due to future data validation.

Confirmed Covid-19 case numbers locally were not available for yesterday. However, the Department of Public Health Mid-West revealed that on Monday, there were 179 new cases of the condition in Limerick.

Some 100 new cases were reported in Clare, with 89 in North Tipperary.

All this data is provisional and subject to change, the department has said.

Yesterday, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a raft of new measures amid the continuing rise in cases of Covid-19, with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this morning not ruling out another lockdown.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media