Limerick man to feature on RTE show about eating disorders in males

A LIMERICK man is set to feature on an RTE documentary that focuses on eating disorders in Irish men.

Unspoken will give a voice to the un-told crisis of eating disorders in men with Cormac, Eoin and Daniel sharing their personal experiences.

The powerful and honest documentary will aim to dispel commonly held misconceptions and challenge stereotypes to allow for a broader understanding of the condition.

One of the contributors to the documentary is Eoin who lived in the city centre for 20 years and who said his eating disorder started with a health kick before it turned much darker.

"I lived a very regular life for 30 odd years and didn't realise that underneath there were a lot of things bubbling.

"I have always had certain coping mechanisms and I have lived with OCD for almost all of my life.

"In 2019 I decided to go on a healthy life kick and try and improve my life so I would feel better.

"I lived with a constant critic and judgement in my head, I tried to use healthy eating and exercise as a way to change that.

"Little did I know when I started out that the state of mind I was in at the time was always going to lead to an eating disorder. It became obsessional."

Eoin said his 'life very quickly spiraled downhill' and the onset of his eating disorder was very acute.

"It was a quick spiral in to a world of complete and utter disarray. I became very sick, I got to a place where I did not want to be on the planet.

"Eventually after a lot of cajoling and coaxing, I entered three months of residential treatment followed by day patient treatment and then therapy."

During Eoin's treatment he promised himself that he would be for anyone else in a similar situation.

"Whether it was silent support, a hand on their shoulder or in physical support that I would try and help them.

"It didn't have to be directly to them but I wanted to help somehow, through whatever way I spoke about it.

"They wouldn't have to suffer in silence, we are not encouraging people to watch the documentary and ring Bodywhys in the morning, that is not the agenda here.

"The agenda is for people to watch it and if all they can do is feel comfortable with the distressing or uncomfortable emotions they are feeling.

"The expectation is to watch it and be open to whatever it might bring up."

Unspoken will be on RTÉ One, Thursday 18th November at 10:15pm