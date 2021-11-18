Search

18/11/2021

Limerick man to feature on RTE show about eating disorders in males

Limerick man to feature on RTE show about eating disorders in males

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man is set to feature on an RTE documentary that focuses on eating disorders in Irish men. 

Unspoken will give a voice to the un-told crisis of eating disorders in men with Cormac, Eoin and Daniel sharing their personal experiences. 

The powerful and honest documentary will aim to dispel commonly held misconceptions and challenge stereotypes to allow for a broader understanding of the condition. 

One of the contributors to the documentary is Eoin who lived in the city centre for 20 years and who said his eating disorder started with a health kick before it turned much darker. 

"I lived a very regular life for 30 odd years and didn't realise that underneath there were a lot of things bubbling. 

"I have always had certain coping mechanisms and I have lived with OCD for almost all of my life. 

"In 2019 I decided to go on a healthy life kick and try and improve my life so I would feel better.

"I lived with a constant critic and judgement in my head, I tried to use healthy eating and exercise as a way to change that.

"Little did I know when I started out that the state of mind I was in at the time was always going to lead to an eating disorder.  It became obsessional."

Eoin said his 'life very quickly spiraled downhill' and the onset of his eating disorder was very acute. 

"It was a quick spiral in to a world of complete and utter disarray. I became very sick, I got to a place where I did not want to be on the planet. 

"Eventually after a lot of cajoling and coaxing, I entered three months of residential treatment followed by day patient treatment and then therapy."

During Eoin's treatment he promised himself that he would be for anyone else in a similar situation. 

"Whether it was silent support, a hand on their shoulder or in physical support that I would try and help them.

"It didn't have to be directly to them but I wanted to help somehow, through whatever way I spoke about it.

"They wouldn't have to suffer in silence, we are not encouraging people to watch the documentary and ring Bodywhys in the morning, that is not the agenda here.

"The agenda is for people to watch it and if all they can do is feel comfortable with the distressing or uncomfortable emotions they are feeling. 

"The expectation is to watch it and be open to whatever it might bring up."

Unspoken will be on RTÉ One, Thursday 18th November at 10:15pm

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media