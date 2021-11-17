Limerick weather: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Today will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells for a time. Cloud will increase from the west through the day. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light or moderate southwest winds, a little fresher at times in western coastal parts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK:

Overview: Cloudy with a lot of dry and relatively mild weather for the rest of the week. Turning cooler and brighter over the weekend.

Wednesday night: Generally cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, many eastern and southern areas will stay dry. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes with patches of mist and fog developing.

Thursday: Mild and cloudy on Thursday with a good deal of dry weather apart from light patchy rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

Thursday night: Cloudy and misty on Thursday night but largely dry with just the odd patch of light rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Friday: Another mild and mainly cloudy day on Friday with patches of rain and drizzle. Some bright spells may occur through the day. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Friday Night: Mainly dry with some clear spells in the south. Cloudy further north with outbreaks of rain reaching northwestern coasts towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Saturday: Some dry and bright conditions to start in the south of the country. Outbreaks of rain in the northwest clear southeastwards through the afternoon to brighter and cooler condition from the north with scattered showers. Temperatures dropping through the afternoon in a moderating northerly breeze with highs of 9 to 11 degrees.

Sunday: A cold and bright day with good sunshine and scattered showers. Afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Next week: Staying cold through the start of next week with good sunshine and mainly coastal showers.