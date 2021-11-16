Search

16/11/2021

Covid signage stolen from Limerick community centre

Covid signage stolen from Limerick community centre

Caherconlish Community Centre

GARDAI are investigating after covid-19 advisory signs were stolen from a community centre in a Limerick town. 

Covid-19 signs as well as other health related signage were stolen from the Millenium Centre in Caherconlish last week. 

The signs were taken from the entrance as well as other outdoor areas of the centre on Wednesday evening. 

The main gates were closed at the time and no security cameras were running as the centre is currently closed due to a fire at the facility. 

Management at the centre are hoping that the signs will be located and returned as soon as possible as they were displayed for public health reasons and were expensive. 

Gardai confirmed that they are investigating an incident of theft in the area that occurred last week. 

"Gardaí attended an incident of theft that occurred at a premises in the Caherconlish area of Caherline, Co Limerick at approximately 5pm on Wednesday, the 10th of November 2021.

"A number of belongings were taken from the premises during the course of this incident.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

Earlier this tear the centre underwent refurbishment to reduce their energy bills and help the environment. 

The works included the installing of solar panels on the roof of the centre, lighting inside was switched to more energy-efficient LED and an air curtain to reduce heat loss. 

The facility will now be in a position to generate most of its own electricity requirements.

Local News

