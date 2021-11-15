Limerick Weather: Monday, November 15, 2021

ANY fog or mist will clear during the morning leaving a mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells.
Cloud will increase from the west later in the day. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate winds, west to northwest becoming southwest through the evening, say Met Eireann.
