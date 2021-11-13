Search

13/11/2021

Preferred routes for two major Limerick by-passes announced

Preferred routes for two major Limerick by-passes announced

The preferred routes for the Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale by-passes have been revealed

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

PLANS to build by-passes to relieve traffic congestion in Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale took a big step forward with the public announcement of the preferred routes for both towns.

But it is likely to take a further two years before any plans are submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

The preferred route for Newcastle West, Route F, will begin about three kilometres east of the town at Ballyfrawley Bridge and will continue for seven kilometres through Doally, exiting close to Garryduff Cross. It will cross the Limerick Greenway at two points.

The preferred route for Abbeyfeale, Route B, will begin east of Wards Cross, about three kilometres from the town on the Limerick side, and continue for over six kilometres, exiting close to Feale’s Bridge and the Kerry border.

The details of the routes have now gone on public display until December 7.

Welcoming the publication of the preferred routes, Brian Kennedy, Director of Travel & Transportation with Limerick City and County Council said: “While being developed as separate projects, these schemes will help to relieve congestion in Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale and enhance regional connectivity.”

“Each of these projects will also improve road safety and provide opportunities to provide safe, segregated Active Travel cycling and walking facilities in and around the towns,” he added.

The next step in the project will involve the detailed design of the route, narrowing down the 400m corridor to a 75-100m wide corridor. It will also involve the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment report.

A planning submission will be prepared and the aim is to submit the plan to An Bord Pleanála by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, however, members of the public and those affected can view the details of each project which are available online at N21NewcastleWest.ie and N21Abbeyfeale.ie until December 7.

Anybody who wishes to talk to someone on the project team can book a meeting or request information by calling 087 0573813 up to Tuesday, November 21.

Observations and submissions will be accepted until December 7. They can be made by email to newcastlewest@midwestroads.ie or abbeyfeale@midwestroads.ie or by post, addressed to Mid West National Road Design Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 H5RR.

The project team will be engaging with those affected before the final plans are submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

Anyone who objects to the final plans will then have the right to make their objections known to the Bord. It will be up to An Bord Pleanála to decide whether or not an oral hearing should take place.

Limerick towns and villages take home Tidy Towns awards

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media