Preferred routes for two major Limerick by-passes announced

PLANS to build by-passes to relieve traffic congestion in Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale took a big step forward with the public announcement of the preferred routes for both towns.

But it is likely to take a further two years before any plans are submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

The preferred route for Newcastle West, Route F, will begin about three kilometres east of the town at Ballyfrawley Bridge and will continue for seven kilometres through Doally, exiting close to Garryduff Cross. It will cross the Limerick Greenway at two points.

The preferred route for Abbeyfeale, Route B, will begin east of Wards Cross, about three kilometres from the town on the Limerick side, and continue for over six kilometres, exiting close to Feale’s Bridge and the Kerry border.

The details of the routes have now gone on public display until December 7.

Welcoming the publication of the preferred routes, Brian Kennedy, Director of Travel & Transportation with Limerick City and County Council said: “While being developed as separate projects, these schemes will help to relieve congestion in Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale and enhance regional connectivity.”

“Each of these projects will also improve road safety and provide opportunities to provide safe, segregated Active Travel cycling and walking facilities in and around the towns,” he added.

The next step in the project will involve the detailed design of the route, narrowing down the 400m corridor to a 75-100m wide corridor. It will also involve the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment report.

A planning submission will be prepared and the aim is to submit the plan to An Bord Pleanála by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, however, members of the public and those affected can view the details of each project which are available online at N21NewcastleWest.ie and N21Abbeyfeale.ie until December 7.

Anybody who wishes to talk to someone on the project team can book a meeting or request information by calling 087 0573813 up to Tuesday, November 21.

Observations and submissions will be accepted until December 7. They can be made by email to newcastlewest@midwestroads.ie or abbeyfeale@midwestroads.ie or by post, addressed to Mid West National Road Design Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 H5RR.

The project team will be engaging with those affected before the final plans are submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

Anyone who objects to the final plans will then have the right to make their objections known to the Bord. It will be up to An Bord Pleanála to decide whether or not an oral hearing should take place.