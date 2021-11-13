Search

13/11/2021

Consultancy firm eyes gender balance with new Limerick roles

Ingenium eyes gender balance with new Limerick roles

Caroline Murphy, Director of Human Performance, Olivia Hayes, Director of Youth Development and Dr James Ring, Ingenium CEO |PICTURE: Alan Place

INGENIUM, a global management consultancy firm headquartered in Limerick, has announced the appointment of two new directors to its senior management team, Olivia Hayes and Caroline Murphy, effective immediately.

With these new appointments, Ingenium has achieved an equal split on its senior team in terms of gender diversity for the first time since the company was founded in 2015.

Olivia Hayes has been appointed as Director of Youth Development and Caroline Murphy as Director of Human Performance.

Both directors will work from Ingenium’s headquarters in Limerick city and will report directly to the company's CEO, Dr James Ring.

The announcement marks an important milestone for the company in its bid to promote and sustain diversity in the workplace.

Dr Ring is calling on other Irish businesses to examine their diversity strategies and practices, to ensure they are building and maintaining a fair and equal work environment.

Ingenium specialises in human and organisational performance solutions for companies operating in the engineering and energy sectors and was founded in 2015 by former CEO of Kentz, Dr. Hugh O’Donnell, who serves on the Ingenium Board and is the firm’s Director of Consulting.

The company has offices in Limerick, Australia and the United States, and serves a global client base including ExxonMobil, Northern Trust, EnerMech, Doncasters and Lidl.

