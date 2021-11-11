Search

11/11/2021

Limerick councillor welcomes TII's commitment to fund M7 'acoustic mitigation project'

30km stretch of one side of M7 motorway to shut overnight for nearly 2 months

LABOUR councillor for Limerick City East, Elena Secas has welcomed the commitment by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to consider funding a Pilot Project informed by the Limerick City and County Council Monaleen and Ballycummin Hotspot Noise Assessment Reports.

“I am delighted to learn that TII acknowledge the comprehensive work undertaken by Limerick City and County Council and the rigorous assessment in identifying possible acoustic mitigation options for the M7 and M20 locations studied and that, subject to the availability of funding in the context of ongoing fiscal constraints, to progress this matter, they will consider funding this Pilot Project”. Cllr Secas said. 

“It is great to see the ongoing collaboration between TII and the Council in developing appropriate responses to the issues raised. According to TII, the solutions will likely include a change in road surfacing, so planned interventions will have to be aligned with TII’s national resurfacing programmes and any Pilot Project undertaken would be designed to ultimately inform the development of TII policy for addressing road traffic noise issues on the national road network,” Elena continued. 

“I have been leading this campaign on the noise issue since I first got elected in 2014 and I am delighted to finally see some light at the end of the tunnel. It has been a long road to get here and I wish to acknowledge all the work undertaken by the Council to-date in this area.”

“Monaleen and Ballycummin residents affected by the noise from the M7/M20 motorways have to endure very high levels of noise; people can’t enjoy their back gardens, can’t keep their back windows open and the noise has a detrimental effect on their health and wellbeing.” the councillor concluded. 

