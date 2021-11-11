Limerick Weather: Thursday November 11, 2021

Mist and fog will lift during Thursday morning. Mostly dry to begin, however cloud will thicken with scattered outbreaks of rain moving up from the south, turning heavy later in the day. It will turn increasingly windy too, with strengthening southerly winds, reaching gale force at sea. Top temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OULOOK: Wet and windy at first with drier and calmer conditions this weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Wet and windy spells will continue, especially early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius, in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

FRIDAY: Blustery outbreaks of rain will gradually ease during the day allowing some brighter spells to break through. Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly and later moderate. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Some residual light showers, but overall dry under broken cloud. Some mist and fog patches later, in just light westerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

SATURDAY: A predominantly dry day with some sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, in mostly light southerly or variable breezes.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Generally dry under broken cloud with just well scattered showers. Some mist or fog patches forming in light breezes. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius.

SUNDAY: Cooler and cloudier with well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, in light east to southeast breezes with best values in the west.

MONDAY: Generally dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, there will be some early morning mist and fog with well scattered showers embedded in the flow too. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, in light variable breezes.