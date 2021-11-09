Search

09/11/2021

Shortlist revealed for Limerick Chamber Business Awards

Shortlist revealed for Limerick Chamber Business Awards

Dee Ryan, Limerick Chamber CEO, Professor Vincent Cunnane, president of TUS and Lorna Conn, head judge and Deputy CEO CPL at the launch of the awards | PICTURE: Don Moloney

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE shortlist has been announced for this year’s Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards.

The annual awards offer companies the opportunity to be acknowledged for their success, their people, and their innovation in progressing the region of the Mid-West.

The much anticipated event resumes after a one-year Covid enforced hiatus.

Once again, the Limerick Leader is the media partner for the awards, which will take place on Friday, November 19 from 12pm in Limerick Strand Hotel’s Shannon Suite, at a socially distanced lunchtime ceremony.

According to Professor Vincent Cunnane, president of the official award sponsors, TUS, the awards have never been more timely “as they acknowledge businesses not just for their ongoing commercial success but their resilience during Covid”.

The shortlist for this year’s awards is as follows

Best Emerging Business 2021: Sponsored by: TUS Midlands Midwest and Limerick City and County Council

Shortlisted companies are: Gracon Equipment Inspection, Crew Brewing Co, Longcourt House Hotel

Best SME Business: Contribution to the Region Award 2021: Sponsored by AIB

Shortlisted Companies: Modulacc, ActionPoint, Croom Precision Medical

Best Large Business: Contribution to the Region Award 2021: Sponsored by Holmes

Shortlisted companies: Three Ireland, Fiserv and Kirby Group

Best Not for Profit Award 2021: Sponsored by Northern Trust

Shortlisted companies: Learning Hub Limerick, Helium Arts, Bedford Row Family Project

Best Retail and Hospitality Award 2021:Sponsored by BDO

Shortlisted Companies: University Concert Hall, Mother Mac’s, Limerick Strand Hotel

Best Employer: Employee Talent Development & Workplace Wellness Award 2021:Sponsored by UL @WORK

Shortlisted companies: SL Controls, Kirby Group, Three Ireland

Best Pandemic Pivot Business Award 2021: Sponsored by Limerick Chamber Skillnets

Shortlisted companies: Fitzgerald's Woodlands Hotel, Ingenium Training and Consulting, Cantec Group

Best CSR Business: Contribution to the Region Award 2021: Sponsored by EY

Shortlisted companies: Lime Tree Theatre, AMCS Group, LIDL Ireland

BREAKING: Preferred route options for bypasses of Limerick towns revealed

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media