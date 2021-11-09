Shortlist revealed for Limerick Chamber Business Awards

THE shortlist has been announced for this year’s Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards.

The annual awards offer companies the opportunity to be acknowledged for their success, their people, and their innovation in progressing the region of the Mid-West.

The much anticipated event resumes after a one-year Covid enforced hiatus.

Once again, the Limerick Leader is the media partner for the awards, which will take place on Friday, November 19 from 12pm in Limerick Strand Hotel’s Shannon Suite, at a socially distanced lunchtime ceremony.

According to Professor Vincent Cunnane, president of the official award sponsors, TUS, the awards have never been more timely “as they acknowledge businesses not just for their ongoing commercial success but their resilience during Covid”.

The shortlist for this year’s awards is as follows

Best Emerging Business 2021: Sponsored by: TUS Midlands Midwest and Limerick City and County Council

Shortlisted companies are: Gracon Equipment Inspection, Crew Brewing Co, Longcourt House Hotel

Best SME Business: Contribution to the Region Award 2021: Sponsored by AIB

Shortlisted Companies: Modulacc, ActionPoint, Croom Precision Medical

Best Large Business: Contribution to the Region Award 2021: Sponsored by Holmes

Shortlisted companies: Three Ireland, Fiserv and Kirby Group

Best Not for Profit Award 2021: Sponsored by Northern Trust

Shortlisted companies: Learning Hub Limerick, Helium Arts, Bedford Row Family Project

Best Retail and Hospitality Award 2021:Sponsored by BDO

Shortlisted Companies: University Concert Hall, Mother Mac’s, Limerick Strand Hotel

Best Employer: Employee Talent Development & Workplace Wellness Award 2021:Sponsored by UL @WORK

Shortlisted companies: SL Controls, Kirby Group, Three Ireland

Best Pandemic Pivot Business Award 2021: Sponsored by Limerick Chamber Skillnets

Shortlisted companies: Fitzgerald's Woodlands Hotel, Ingenium Training and Consulting, Cantec Group

Best CSR Business: Contribution to the Region Award 2021: Sponsored by EY

Shortlisted companies: Lime Tree Theatre, AMCS Group, LIDL Ireland