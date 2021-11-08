BREAKING: Limerick and National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile as of 8am today, 498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 78 are in ICU.

The latest Covid-19 figures, as collated by Public Health Mid West for Limerick are as follows: November 7, 2021 Limerick - 113, November 6, 2021 Limerick - 108 and November 5, 2021 Limerick - 213

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

"I encourage anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to come forward for vaccination. It is not too late to become part of our vaccinated pool of people and your participation in the COVID-19 vaccine programme will be welcomed.

A third vaccine booster dose is now being offered to healthcare workers and people over the age of 60.

"We are beginning to see encouraging signs, in the decreasing levels of infection among those age groups that have received their booster dose. The importance of coming forward cannot be overstated. If it is time for your booster, please come forward to receive that booster."

The CMO also noted that the flu (influenza) vaccine programme is currently open and is encouraging people of all ages to avail of it, adding that "children are twice as likely to get the flu than adults as well as suffer severe complications."

Children and young people aged 2 to 17 can get the nasal flu vaccine for free.