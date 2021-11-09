Limerick Weather: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

After a damp start in many parts, the rain will clear east during the morning, as drier bright weather develops, along with sunny spells and just the chance of a shower. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Outbreaks of rain at times, mostly in the north and west ,with good dry intervals and bright or sunny spells at times elsewhere through the week while it will remain relatively mild.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with just occasional clear spells, remaining dry in many areas with just isolated patches of rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, some mist and fog will develop in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

WEDNESDAY: After a mostly cloudy start, some brighter or hazy sunny spells will develop, mixed with some patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, mildest in the south and southeast, in light southwest breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: On Wednesday night many places will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, however rain will develop on northwestern coasts. Lows of 4 to 8 degrees, hold a few degrees warmer in the northwest. Coolest in the south with some fog developing under light southwest or variable breezes.

THURSDAY: Outbreaks of rain will continue in the northwest and while there may be a few brighter spells in parts of Leinster and east Ulster during the morning, cloud will increase across the country during the day with further patchy outbreaks of rain developing over the west of the country through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light southerly breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, becoming more persistent and heavier in the north and west by morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy on Friday with outbreaks of rain extending from the north and west to all parts through the day, drier brighter conditions will develop in the northwest later in the afternoon and evening. Mild, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will stay mostly settled with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and slack winds, while an isolated patchy of light rain or drizzle may develop it will be predominantly dry with near average temperatures for the time of year.