08/11/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Seven-bedroom home with gym for sale at €1.3m

Limerick Property Watch: Seven-bedroom home with gym for sale at €1.3m

Moys House, Killaloe is a rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional architecturally designed seven-bedroomed waterfront residence

AN impressive home in scenic Killaloe is for sale, offering privacy and peace without seclusion. 

Moys House is a seven bedroom waterfront home on a 2.35 acre site that has a number of unique features.

For sale for €1.35 million, the property includes a championship size tennis court, a private marina and a gym. 

If you want peace and tranquility then this is the place to find it, yet the house is just a short walk from the town centre which has all the amenities you could need. 

Spread out over four levels, the house has plenty of space for the whole family and even has a built-in space for a granny, a nanny or just an elder child to live. 

As soon as you walk into the house you will be greeted by a mahogany staircase that leads to the first floor.

The crowning jewel of the ground floor is the lounge area which has reclaimed pine timber floors and cathedral ceilings.

The open plan kitchen/dining/living area is bright and spacious with room for the family to stretch out and relax or cook up a storm. 

The floor is finished off by a study, utility room and en-suite bedroom that could be used for an older child to give them some privacy. 

Up on the first floor there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with the master suite featuring not one, but two, dressing rooms. 

In the corner of the first dressing room a spiral staircase leads up to the second room which could be used as a private living space with stunning panoramic views of the Shannon and the surrounding countryside. 

Head back down to the lower split level is the self contained living area that would be ideal for an adult child to have their own independence or to be used as a granny flat. 

This part of the house contains a living area, two good sized bedrooms and a bathroom with a built in rainforest shower. 

The lower basement is where the home turns in to so much more with everything you could need to forget the outside world and escape. 

A large recreational room includes a jacuzzi and swimmer hot tub as well as a gym with its own wet room. 

On this level there is also a plant and garden room that helps the interior mix with the outside and creates a seamless transition between the two. 

The inside of the home is stunning in itself but the outside of the home is just as impressive with manicured lawns, mature trees, hedges, shrubbery beds and raised vegetable beds amidst meandering gravel driveways.

