Limerick Weather: Monday, November 8, 2021

OUTBREAKS of rain to start today, clearing eastwards through the morning.
However, it will remain quite cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle, says Met Eireann.
A mild and breezy day with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.
