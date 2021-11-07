McDonald's wants to beef up Limerick workforce with a 'progressive young farmer'

MCDONALD'S is offering a €19,000 full-time internship to a 'progressive young farmer' in County Limerick.
The advert on LinkedIn says the role is specifically designed for full-time undergraduates.
It reads: "We’re offering an exciting and unique one year placement program for students looking to gain practical experience in our food supply chain from farm to front counter. With professional training that will prepare you with knowledge and practical expertise required to successfully work throughout the supply chain."
One of the successful applicants accountabilities will be to, "Undertake practical farming under the supervision of a progressive farmer and experience a short period as a crew member in one of our restaurants".
The closing date for applications is November 15.
For full job specifications click here
