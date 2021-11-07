Search

07/11/2021

McDonald's wants to beef up Limerick workforce with a 'progressive young farmer'

McDonald's wants to beef up Limerick workforce with a 'progressive young farmer'

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

MCDONALD'S is offering a €19,000 full-time internship to a 'progressive young farmer' in County Limerick.

The advert on LinkedIn says the role is specifically designed for full-time undergraduates.

It reads: "We’re offering an exciting and unique one year placement program for students looking to gain practical experience in our food supply chain from farm to front counter. With professional training that will prepare you with knowledge and practical expertise required to successfully work throughout the supply chain."

One of the successful applicants accountabilities will be to, "Undertake practical farming under the supervision of a progressive farmer and experience a short period as a crew member in one of our restaurants".

The closing date for applications is November 15.

For full job specifications click here

Limerick organisers of female only tractor course ‘blown away’ by demand

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media