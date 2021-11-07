Course spots snapped up as Limerick Camera Club looks to bring city into focus

LIMERICK Camera Club are looking to bring into focus a city with a fantastic story to tell through their upcoming introductory course.

The Back-to-Basics programme, stretching over six weeks, was originally proposed to address beginners within the club and to refresh the fundamentals for more experienced members.

Taking place at The Strand Hotel on Wednesdays at 6.45pm, starting November 10, the course will cover modules examining the pros and cons of different cameras, exposure settings, how to compose a shot as well as photoshop and lightroom software tutorials.

Competitions Secretary Denis Ryan said: “Limerick is a great place to learn photography as the people and city have a great story to tell. It’s also a fantastic city for street photography.

“Gerry Andrews, who was one of the best, took on a project in the 1970s, where he captured the interesting faces of people at the Milk Market in Limerick city.”

The club also enjoys the natural beauty of both the sea and coastal landscapes as well as local wildlife.

Each month, the club meets up, where competitions are run through world-class judging panels as well as evenings where senior members pass on their extensive knowledge base to newer members.

“That’s what it’s all about, sharing our experiences with one another. That’s what this new training programme is for; where six experienced members pass on their knowledge to those looking to sharpen their skills,” Denis added.

The course is open to non-members at a fee of €60 and free to members of Limerick Camera Club. Owning your own camera is not a necessity to take part.

“Anyone that participates will be added to a WhatsApp group, where they can send in images and one of the six members will take it in and tell you where the image is strong or where it can be done differently to be a little bit stronger,” he concluded.

Pre-registration for the course is required. Enquiries can be made to Denis Ryan at 087-4115 902.