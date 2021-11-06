BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Department of Health have today confirmed 3,685* new cases of #COVID19. Meanwhile, Aas of 8am today, 444 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has called on the public to "come forward for their vaccine" - "If you haven't yet been vaccinated, or if it's time for your booster, please ensure to come forward for that vaccine." See more below
If you haven't yet been vaccinated, or if it's time for your booster, please ensure to come forward for that vaccine.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) November 6, 2021
Our individual behaviour and adherence to all the basic public health advice that we are so familiar with has worked over the course of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/leartdyXSk
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
