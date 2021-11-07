Limerick Weather: Sunday November 7, 2021

Sunday will start dry with hazy sunny spells. It will become cloudier from the southwest through the afternoon, bringing patchy light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle and patches of mist. Lowest temperatures ranging between 4 and 10 degrees, coldest in the northeast where there will be some clear spells early in the night. Winds will be light and southerly.

MONDAY: Largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will be a mild day with temperatures reaching 13 to 15 degrees, with a moderate to fresh southerly wind developing.

MONDAY NIGHT: The outbreaks of rain and drizzle will clear eastwards, and clear spells will develop in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate west to southwest wind.

TUESDAY: Most places should see plenty of dry weather on Tuesday, along with sunny spells. However, in the northwest it will be cloudier with outbreaks of rain. Cloud will thicken countrywide through the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A cloudy night with spells of rain, which are currently expected to be heaviest across the southern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with light southerly or variable winds.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain is expected to clear from the southeast on Wednesday morning, leaving mostly dry conditions with hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, mildest in the south and southeast, in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry and cloudy with light southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: It looks like the settled conditions will continue into Thursday, with generally dry and mild weather, however it may turn more unsettled on Thursday night and Friday.