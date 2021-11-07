Limerick businesses challenged to support local charities by going to the Moon

BUSINESSES and organisations across Limerick are being encouraged to take part in #ToTheMoon, a fun interactive virtual challenge that promotes wellness and connectedness while raising funds for seven charities and social enterprises.

Organised by social impact firm Humanli, teams of six are invited to join the challenge where collectively they will conquer the distance to the moon (384,000kms) during the winter of 2021/2022 through zero-emission activities such as walking, running, cycling, rowing or swimming.

The challenge has been designed to be a win-win for all participants. As well as raising much needed funds for the Humanli Family of charities, this mission enables companies to give back to their community, create more connectedness amongst staff after the pandemic and promote fitness and wellness over the winter months.

Karl Daly, Founder of Humanli, explains: “As participants commit to taking on their slice of the challenge they will be fundraising and supporting amazing charities while keeping fit and reclaiming workplace and social connections with fellow teammates. By encouraging teams to get involved, organisations are contributing to a culture of wellness and improved employee engagement. And we’re doing all of this without adding to the carbon footprint.”

Companies can choose to nominate their own charity or to support the Humanli Family of charities and communities which include Blue Box Creative Arts Therapy, Cliona’s Foundation, CareBright Community, Clare’s Wish Foundation, Corpus Christi Primary School, Limerick Suicide Watch and Lime Tree Theatre.

“It goes without saying the last 18 months have been extraordinarily difficult for everyone. As we head into the dark winter months, we hope that his challenge will give people the motivation to keep fit, get outdoors and form stronger connections with their teammates, the communities in need in our society and our environment,” said Mr Daly.

To register for the challenge please visit humanli.ie or eventmaster.ie or search for #tothemoon.