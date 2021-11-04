Limerick Weather: Thursday November 4, 2021

Thursday, will start largely dry and bright. Cloud will increase from the west through the day with some patchy drizzle developing on coasts. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Turning milder and cloudier with some rain on Saturday. A good deal of dry weather for Sunday.

Thursday night: Mostly dry with clear spells in the east and south at first but cloud will build from the northwest and thicken with patchy drizzle along northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally though a degree or two higher in parts of the north and west under the thicker cloud cover. Winds will be light westerly or variable.

Friday: A cloudy day with some patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly over the western half of the country while staying largely dry further east. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate west to southwest wind.

Friday night: A milder night than previous nights. Cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle which will become more frequent along Atlantic coasts towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will develop, turning fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

Saturday: A band of rain to the northwest will gradually track southeastwards, breaking up as it does so and staying largely dry in the southeast for much of the day. Drier and clearer conditions will move into northwestern areas in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong on western and northwestern coasts. Light outbreaks of rain will continue to move southeastwards overnight as the rain fizzles out, becoming mainly dry by morning with winds veering westerly and easing. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Sunday: A mostly dry day with just light outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over Munster and moving into Connacht later. Some sunny spells will develop, the best of which will be in the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures generally ranging 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes, backing southerly later.

Further outlook: Mild for the time of year initially with some rain at times. Current indications suggest that it will turn cooler from midweek with a chilly northwesterly airflow developing bringing showers.