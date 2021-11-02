Search

02/11/2021

Plan for 25% increase in rural bus services for Limerick

Plan for 25% increase in rural bus services for Limerick

Deputy Brian Leddin said it would be a 'radical increase'

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A NEW plan would deliver a 25% increase in rural bus services for Limerick

Deputy Brian Leddin welcomed the proposal in the National Transport Authority’s Connecting Ireland plan.

"The plans involve a new two-hourly service from Limerick to Kilkenny; a new 30 minute frequency between Limerick and Abbeyfeale, Cork and Galway, and an hourly frequency to Waterford, Killarney and Tralee.

"The service serving Newport, Doon and Cappamore will be extended to serve Cashel, and villages such as Tournafulla, Athea and Mountcollins, which were not served by a timetabled bus route before, will now get three timetabled services a day," said Deputy Leddin.

The Green Party TD noted said this is a "radical increase in rural public transport".

"It’s an increase that the Green Party fought very hard for in negotiations to enter government. In reality however, it’s only the first step. Rural public transport has been neglected for too long: it is often assumed that everyone in rural Ireland owns a car, but in reality in villages like Castleconnell and Caherconlish in my own constituency, 14% of households do not have a car.

"It is great to see that so many villages in the county that previously did not have a bus service will now have a service that enables them to get into Limerick City for 9am, to return home some time after 5pm, and a midday service.

"We need these services implemented but ultimately we need to move to an 'every village, every hour' approach like in Germany and Switzerland where every rural village has an hourly bus service between 6am and midnight. This will be vital not only to serve households who do not have a car, but to encourage people out of their cars to reduce our transport emissions in the context of the climate crisis," said Deputy Leddin.

A public consultation will take place starting now and ending in the middle of December.

"I’d encourage people living in rural areas of Limerick and Tipperary to have a look at the proposals and to tell the NTA whether they think the proposals will work for their village or town," he concluded.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media