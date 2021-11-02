Limerick encouraged to support Christmas Jumper Day for sick children

THE PEOPLE of Limerick are being urged to dress up in their festive finest for this year's Christmas Jumper day for sick children.

Rugby legend Rob Kearney joined little friends Thea, Amelia, Olivia, Alex and Kai to launch the fundraiser fit Children's Health Foundation.

The Christmas Jumper Day will be held on Friday December 10 and will raise vital funds to support hospitals and urgent care centres across Crumlin, Temple Street and Connolly.

Rob is an ambassador for the Children's Health Foundation and he is asking families, communities, schools and workplaces to host a Christmas Jumper day to raise funds for sick children and their families.

Commenting at the launch Rob Kearney said, “I am delighted to be involved in Christmas Jumper Day again for 2021, which is a fun way to support sick children across Children’s Health Ireland.

"This campaign is a great way to have a laugh, and wear your tackiest, cheesiest or gaudiest Christmas Jumper for a fantastic cause. Help us create some magic for sick children in hospital this Christmas by signing up today!”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation said, “It’s the most magical time of year once again and we need you to put on your silliest sweaters, raise vital funds and help make a real and lasting difference to the lives of sick children and their families across Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres.

"By taking part in this year’s Christmas Jumper Day you will help fund vital equipment, essential patient supports, ground-breaking research and new services.

She added, “Our huge thanks to our wonderful ambassador Rob Kearney for taking the time to join us for the launch of Christmas Jumper Day once again this year – thank you for your ongoing kindness to sick children!

For more information and to sign up today for your free Children’s Health Foundation Christmas Jumper Day pack, check out their website or call 01 709 1700.