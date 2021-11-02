Search

02/11/2021

Limerick encouraged to support Christmas Jumper Day for sick children

Limerick encouraged to support Christmas Jumper Day for sick children

PICTURE: ANDRES POVEDA

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE PEOPLE of Limerick are being urged to dress up in their festive finest for this year's Christmas Jumper day for sick children. 

Rugby legend Rob Kearney joined little friends Thea, Amelia, Olivia, Alex and Kai to launch the fundraiser fit Children's Health Foundation. 

The Christmas Jumper Day will be held on Friday December 10 and will raise vital funds to support hospitals and urgent care centres across Crumlin, Temple Street and Connolly.

Rob is an ambassador for the Children's Health Foundation and he is asking families, communities, schools and workplaces to host a Christmas Jumper day to raise funds for sick children and their families. 

Commenting at the launch Rob Kearney said, “I am delighted to be involved in Christmas Jumper Day again for 2021, which is a fun way to support sick children across Children’s Health Ireland.

"This campaign is a great way to have a laugh, and wear your tackiest, cheesiest or gaudiest Christmas Jumper for a fantastic cause. Help us create some magic for sick children in hospital this Christmas by signing up today!”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation said, “It’s the most magical time of year once again and we need you to put on your silliest sweaters, raise vital funds and help make a real and lasting difference to the lives of sick children and their families across Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres.

"By taking part in this year’s Christmas Jumper Day you will help fund vital equipment, essential patient supports, ground-breaking research and new services.

She added, “Our huge thanks to our wonderful ambassador Rob Kearney for taking the time to join us for the launch of Christmas Jumper Day once again this year – thank you for your ongoing kindness to sick children!

For more information and to sign up today for your free Children’s Health Foundation Christmas Jumper Day pack, check out their website or call 01 709 1700.

Chief superintendent’s warning of rising criminality in Limerick before Christmas

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media