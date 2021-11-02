Search

Limerick Weather: Tuesday November 2, 2021

Tuesday will be another cool day with bright hazy sunshine, but once again some showers will move in across Atlantic counties, some of those heavy, especially closer to the coast. Similar temperatures to recent days with highest values ranging a cool 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, in light northwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
OUTLOOK: Cool by day with crisp sunshine and well scattered showers; cold after dark with a touch of frost.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Most areas will be dry with long clear spells, but Atlantic coastal showers will persist across the west and northwest. A cold night with perhaps a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees Celsius, in mostly light northwest breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Many areas will be dry with bright autumn sunshine, but scattered showers will contiune across Atlantic counties, just isolated elsewhere.
Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, in moderate northwesterly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Generally dry with long clear spells and just light northerly breezes. The coldest night this week with lowest temperatures -2 to +2 degrees Celsius with some frosty conditions setting in.

THURSDAY: Some good sunshine to begin the day, however cloudier conditions and isolated showers will move in to affect Ulster and west Connacht. A mix of cloud and sunny spells will follow elsewhere. Another cool day with highest temperatures of just 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Mostly dry albeit cloudy with patchy light rain. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius in light southwest breezes.

THIS WEEKEND: Mixed with some wet and windy spells.

