Heavy traffic reported in Limerick as M18 closed following collision

The M18/N18 between J05 - CRATLOE and J04 - CRATLOEMOYLE (South) Lanes is closed following a traffic collision.
The road has been fully closed by Gardai and there are diversions in place at Junction 5. The incident is believed to have taken place around noon this afternoon. - More to follow
Meanwhile, there is a report of debris on the M7 J30 - M7/N18/M20 (East). A clear up team is on the way. As it stands, only one lane is affected.
Avoid the N18 towards Limerick in Cratloe pic.twitter.com/fY8qwQxL2P— Mark Brislane (@phileasfrog80) October 30, 2021
