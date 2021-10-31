Search

31/10/2021

Limerick Weather: Sunday October 31, 2021

Limerick Weather: Sunday October 31, 2021

Starting very windy with blustery heavy showers on Sunday morning this will gradually lift northeastwards sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds with gales at times on coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
SUMMARY: The weather will settle down early in the week with showers mainly confined to northern and western coasts. Cool, though with an increasing risk of frost at night. Current guidance suggest there will be a return to milder more unsettled conditions by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Outbreaks of showery rain will slowly clear northeastwards overnight, with drier conditions and with clear spells following from the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees as fresh and gusty westerly winds gradually moderate.

MONDAY: Mostly dry and sunny spells in Leinster and Munster on Monday morning, with scattered coastal showers in the west gradually extending eastwards through the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, coolest in the north while moderate westerly winds will ease light through the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers will retreat to coastal regions of the north and west overnight with long clear periods developing elsewhere. It will turn cold with lows of 2 to 6 degrees possibly bringing a spot of frost locally in the east where it will be coldest, in mostly light westerly winds.

TUESDAY: A good deal of dry weather with just well scattered showers, mainly in the north and west on Tuesday, with good bright and sunny periods also. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers will persist in coastal regions of the north and west overnight with long clear periods developing elsewhere overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: It will be another mostly dry and sunny day for most on Wednesday, but the chance of showers will be maintained in northern and western coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes in mostly moderate northwesterly breezes.

THURSDAY: Starting off mostly dry and bright on Thursday, however cloudier conditions In Ulster and west Connacht will gradually extend eastwards through the afternoon, and while there maybe occasional coastal mist or drizzle in the west, it will remain generally dry elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwest to west winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Becoming milder and more unsettled for Friday and the weekend with the return of more widespread rain.

