Limerick Weather: Saturday, October 30, 2021

TODAY will be a bright and fresh day with sunny spells and just a few passing showers. It will become cloudier in the evening, with rain moving into west Munster later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in a moderate southwesterly wind.
Tonight there will be outbreaks of showery rain and breezy conditions will move into the southwest early and spread northeastwards to all regions overnight. Rain will turn heavy bringing a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coolest in the north. Fresh to strong southeast winds will develop overnight.
