Garda 'Test operation' sting, sees alcohol served to teenagers without ID

Gardai at Henry Street in Limerick have confirmed that they ran a 'Test Purchase operation' this week. The operation saw a 16 year served this bottle of wine in an off licence, while in a separate incident, a 15 year old was served vodka in two pubs.
Neither of these teenagers were asked for ID. The Gardai have confirmed that "A file will be prepared and forwarded for direction"
