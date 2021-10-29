Limerick teenager, reported as missing, found safe and well

Valerija Ivanova has been located by gardai
Limerick teenager Valerija Ivanova, who had been reported as missing yesterday afternoon, has been located safe and well.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter." confirmed a statement from the Gardai.
