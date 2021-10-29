Search

29/10/2021

Walk in vaccination centre will be held in Limerick this weekend

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

A round of walk in vaccination clinics will open in Limerick this weekend for anyone over the age of 12.

The public will be able to get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic.

Clinics will be held at the Limerick Racecourse on Friday 29 from 9am to 6pm and from 9am to 5pm on Sunday 31. 

This clinic is for first and second doses only, you won't be able to receive a booster vaccine at the racecourse. 

Anyone attending the walk-in clinics for second doses should bring their vaccine record card with them. 

Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult but there is no need to register online beforehand. 

Everyone attending for vaccination, whether for Dose 1 or Dose 2, should bring identification, in the form of a birth certificate, or a photo ID (i.e., driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, passport, Garda-issued National Age Card, or school or college ID). 

Anyone with queries about COVID-19 vaccination may contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.

