Limerick Weather: Friday, October 29, 2021

It will be a bright start to today with sunny spells and isolated showers. Showers will become heavier and more frequent in the afternoon, merging into longer spells of rain as they track eastwards across the province. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, in light or moderate south to southwest winds.
Scattered showers will continue tonight, tending to move northeastwards through the night. It will become chilly under largely clear skies, with temperatures falling to between 3 and 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will develop too in a light southerly breeze.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.